Mickey Moniak News: Seven-game hitting streak

Moniak went 2-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored Wednesday against the Padres.

Moniak played a key role in a four-run second inning for the Rockies, delivering an RBI double before coming around to score. The knock extended his hitting streak to seven games, during which he's gone 9-for-26 with five doubles, one home run, four RBI and five runs scored. Five of those contests have come at Coors Field, but Moniak has also maintained a .806 OPS across 23 plate appearances on the road early in the new campaign.