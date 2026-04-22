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Mickey Moniak News: Seven-game hitting streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Moniak went 2-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored Wednesday against the Padres.

Moniak played a key role in a four-run second inning for the Rockies, delivering an RBI double before coming around to score. The knock extended his hitting streak to seven games, during which he's gone 9-for-26 with five doubles, one home run, four RBI and five runs scored. Five of those contests have come at Coors Field, but Moniak has also maintained a .806 OPS across 23 plate appearances on the road early in the new campaign.

Mickey Moniak
Colorado Rockies
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