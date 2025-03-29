Mickey Moniak News: Sitting again Saturday

Moniak isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Just three days removed from signing with the Rockies, it seems Moniak still isn't quite ready to join the starting lineup, though he still projects to become the preferred option over Nick Martini against right-handers eventually. Martini will get the starting nod in right field again Saturday, and Jordan Beck will cover left.