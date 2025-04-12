Mickey Moniak News: Starting Saturday after all
Moniak is starting in center field and batting seventh against the Padres on Saturday.
Moniak was initially left out of the lineup, but he'll end up starting in the outfield due to Tyler Freeman being scratched after injuring his oblique in the batting cage, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com. Moniak has gone 2-for-11 with three runs, three walks and three strikeouts over his last five outings.
