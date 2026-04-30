Mickey Moniak News: Taking seat against southpaw
Moniak is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The Rockies kept Moniak in the lineup for Wednesday's 13-2 win while southpaw Brandon Williamson started for the Reds, but the left-handed-hitting outfielder will exit the starting nine Thursday while Cincinnati sends another lefty (Andrew Abbott) to the bump. Colorado will run out a starting outfield of Jordan Beck, Brenton Doyle and Troy Johnston from left to right in the series finale.
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