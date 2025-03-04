Miguel Amaya News: Continues strong spring play
After going 2-for-3 in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Padres, Amaya is now batting an even .500 this spring.
Amaya is 9-for-18 with a home run and two RBI so far in Cactus League play. The 25-year-old is slated to split time behind the plate with offseason acquisition Carson Kelly this season, though Amaya could seize a larger share of playing time if he continues to show progress as a hitter. He finished with an OPS below .700 each of the last two years but flashed more offensive upside as he came up through the minors.
