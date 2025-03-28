Miguel Amaya News: Drives in five runs

Amaya went 2-for-5 with two doubles and five RBI during Thursday's 10-6 win against the Diamondbacks.

The 26-year-old started behind the plate and batted ninth in the Cubs' domestic opener, and he powered the offense with a three-run double in the fifth and a two-run double in the ninth. Amaya has been bright spot in his first two games of the season, going 3-for-8 with three doubles and six RBI, which could help him move up from the bottom of the lineup.