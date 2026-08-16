Miguel Amaya headshot

Miguel Amaya News: Earning more opportunities vs. RHPs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 8:10pm

Amaya will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Amaya will crack the lineup for the third time in four games, with each of those starts coming against right-handed pitching. He's produced a .720 OPS and 105 wRC+ in 138 plate appearances versus righties this season, putting him well ahead of what fellow backstop Carson Kelly (.594 OPS, 72 wRC+ in 211 plate appearances) has done in that split.

Miguel Amaya
Chicago Cubs
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