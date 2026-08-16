Miguel Amaya News: Earning more opportunities vs. RHPs
Amaya will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Amaya will crack the lineup for the third time in four games, with each of those starts coming against right-handed pitching. He's produced a .720 OPS and 105 wRC+ in 138 plate appearances versus righties this season, putting him well ahead of what fellow backstop Carson Kelly (.594 OPS, 72 wRC+ in 211 plate appearances) has done in that split.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miguel Amaya See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target29 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 12 FAAB Results55 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target64 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miguel Amaya See More