Miguel Amaya News: Enters lineup Saturday

Amaya is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Carson Kelly belted two home runs during a wild 13-11 win Friday, but he'll get a breather Saturday, which paves the way for Amaya to start behind the plate. Kelly is off to a blazing hot start with a 1.675 OPS through 11 games, so his role figures to grow in the near term, though Amaya will still work in frequently. He's not matching Kelly's production, but Amaya has been solid with a .283 batting average and .770 OPS through 13 games.