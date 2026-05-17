Miguel Amaya News: Goes deep in loss
Amaya went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the White Sox.
Amaya batted ninth and provided a small jolt in the sixth inning when he launched his third home run of the year, though the Cubs already trailed 7-0 at that point. The 27-year-old catcher is in a clear backup role to Carson Kelly at the moment, which limits his overall fantasy upside, but Amaya can provide some offense when given the opportunity to start.
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