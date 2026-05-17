Miguel Amaya headshot

Miguel Amaya News: Goes deep in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Amaya went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the White Sox.

Amaya batted ninth and provided a small jolt in the sixth inning when he launched his third home run of the year, though the Cubs already trailed 7-0 at that point. The 27-year-old catcher is in a clear backup role to Carson Kelly at the moment, which limits his overall fantasy upside, but Amaya can provide some offense when given the opportunity to start.

Miguel Amaya
Chicago Cubs
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