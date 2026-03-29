Miguel Amaya headshot

Miguel Amaya News: Hits first 2026 home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Amaya went 2-for-4 with a home run, an additional run scored and two total RBI in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Nationals.

After ceding the Opening Day start behind the dish to Carson Kelly, Amaya started Chicago's second game of the year and made quite the impact from the No. 9 spot in the order. The 27-year-old catcher was limited to only 28 games last season due to injuries, and he missed the team's entire postseason run. Amaya said he felt fully healthy during spring training, and if he can stay healthy during the year, he should split time with Kelly behind the plate.

Miguel Amaya
Chicago Cubs
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