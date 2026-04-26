Miguel Amaya headshot

Miguel Amaya News: Homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2026 at 7:44am

Amaya went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 12-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Amaya lifted his second home run of the season in the fifth inning against Roki Sasaki. This was the catcher's 18th appearance of the year through 27 team games, while Carson Kelly has played in 21 contests so far. Kelly has also been a bit better offensively with a .900 OPS compared to a .728 OPS for Amaya, so it doesn't appear as if the playing time split with change anytime soon.

Miguel Amaya
Chicago Cubs
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