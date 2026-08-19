Miguel Amaya headshot

Miguel Amaya News: Out of lineup Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Amaya is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Amaya has seen his playing time tick up in the second half and entered play Wednesday having started behind the plate in four of the Cubs' last six contests. However, it will be Carson Kelly doing the catching as the Cubs try to finish off the sweep.

Miguel Amaya
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miguel Amaya See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miguel Amaya See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
32 days ago
Week 12 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 12 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
58 days ago