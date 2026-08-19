Miguel Amaya News: Out of lineup Wednesday
Amaya is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
Amaya has seen his playing time tick up in the second half and entered play Wednesday having started behind the plate in four of the Cubs' last six contests. However, it will be Carson Kelly doing the catching as the Cubs try to finish off the sweep.
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