Miguel Amaya News: Playing time on upswing
Amaya will start at designated hitter and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Rays.
Amaya will remain in the lineup for the fifth time in six games, with three of his starts coming versus lefties and two coming against righties during that stretch. The 27-year-old has gone 5-for-12 with a pair of extra-base hits to begin the season, and his hot start appears to have helped him at least temporarily supplant Moises Ballesteros as the Cubs' preferred option at DH.
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