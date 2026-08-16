Miguel Amaya headshot

Miguel Amaya News: Pops homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Amaya went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 11-4 loss to the Cardinals.

Amaya has homered twice over his last four games, going 4-for-14 in that span. The catcher has started three of the Cubs' last four contests as he starts to take a chunk out of Carson Kelly's playing time versus right-handed pitchers. On the year, Amaya is batting .241 with a .726 OPS, five homers, 22 RBI, 30 runs scored and nine doubles over 203 plate appearances.

Miguel Amaya
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miguel Amaya See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miguel Amaya See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
29 days ago
Week 12 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 12 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
55 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
64 days ago