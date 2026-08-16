Miguel Amaya News: Pops homer in loss

Amaya went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 11-4 loss to the Cardinals.

Amaya has homered twice over his last four games, going 4-for-14 in that span. The catcher has started three of the Cubs' last four contests as he starts to take a chunk out of Carson Kelly's playing time versus right-handed pitchers. On the year, Amaya is batting .241 with a .726 OPS, five homers, 22 RBI, 30 runs scored and nine doubles over 203 plate appearances.