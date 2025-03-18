Miguel Amaya News: Provides offense in 2025 opener

Amaya went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-1 defeat to the Dodgers in Tokyo.

The Cubs could only muster three hits against Yoshinobu Yamamoto and four relievers, and Amaya provided all the offense on a second-inning double. The catcher managed to carry over a strong spring performance into his 2025 debut, and while veteran Caron Kelly will see some playing time, Amaya could seize a larger role behind the plate if he gets off to a hot start.