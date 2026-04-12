Miguel Amaya headshot

Miguel Amaya News: Role declining

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Amaya is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Amaya had a brief surge in playing time to begin April, but he appears to have slid back into more of a part-time role while Moises Ballesteros has reasserted himself as the Cubs' preferred option at designated hitter. The Cubs will keep Amaya on the bench for the third time in four games.

Miguel Amaya
Chicago Cubs
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