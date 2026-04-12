Miguel Amaya News: Role declining
Amaya is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
Amaya had a brief surge in playing time to begin April, but he appears to have slid back into more of a part-time role while Moises Ballesteros has reasserted himself as the Cubs' preferred option at designated hitter. The Cubs will keep Amaya on the bench for the third time in four games.
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