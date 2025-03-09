Miguel Amaya News: Stays hot Saturday
Amaya went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Mariners and is now batting .524 this spring with a 1.450 OPS.
Amaya has been scorching hot this spring, as he's gone 11-for-21 across seven contests, with two doubles and two home runs. The 26-year-old has more upside than Chicago's other catcher, veteran Carson Kelly, and Amaya could seize a majority share of the playing time as the season progresses if he continues to show promise at the plate.
