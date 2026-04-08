Miguel Amaya headshot

Miguel Amaya News: Taking seat Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Amaya is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Moises Ballesteros will enter the starting nine at designated hitter in place of Amaya, who had been included in the lineup as the Cubs' DH or catcher in six of the previous seven games. Amaya has compiled a .929 OPS through 20 plate appearances on the season and should continue to see fairly steady playing time while he's swinging a hot bat.

Miguel Amaya
Chicago Cubs
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