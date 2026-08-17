Miguel Andujar Injury: Beginning swing progression
The Padres announced Monday that Andujar (wrist) has been cleared to begin a swing progression, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Andujar went down just after the All-Star break with a fractured right wrist. He will ramp up a swinging progression before eventually heading out on a rehab assignment. Andujar is without a timeline to return from the 10-day injured list, but he appears unlikely to make it back before the end of August.
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