Miguel Andujar headshot

Miguel Andujar Injury: Beginning swing progression

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 3:08pm

The Padres announced Monday that Andujar (wrist) has been cleared to begin a swing progression, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Andujar went down just after the All-Star break with a fractured right wrist. He will ramp up a swinging progression before eventually heading out on a rehab assignment. Andujar is without a timeline to return from the 10-day injured list, but he appears unlikely to make it back before the end of August.

Miguel Andujar
San Diego Padres
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