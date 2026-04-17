Miguel Andujar headshot

Miguel Andujar News: Back to bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 3:27pm

Andujar is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.

Andujar will not make the start against right-hander Jose Soriano, as Ty France is getting the nod at first base, with Nick Castellanos at designated hitter. Andujar has been out of the lineup four of the last five games for the Padres.

Miguel Andujar
San Diego Padres
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