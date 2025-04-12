Miguel Andujar News: Belts first homer of year

Andujar went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Mets.

After he brought home the Athletics' first run of the game with a second-inning single, Andujar chased Griffin Canning from the game with a two-run blast in the sixth. It was the first long ball of the year for the 30-year-old outfielder, and Andujar has had a solid start to the campaign, batting .310 (13-for-42) through 12 appearances with six runs and six RBI.