Miguel Andujar headshot

Miguel Andujar News: Blasts homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Andujar went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two total RBI in a loss to the Brewers on Tuesday.

Andujar collected both of the Padres' extra-base hits -- a solo homer in the sixth inning and a run-scoring double in the eighth. The performance was a needed turnaround for Andujar, who had gone 1-for-15 over his previous four contests. He's been working as San Diego's primary DH, starting 10 of the team's past 11 games at that position.

Miguel Andujar
San Diego Padres
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