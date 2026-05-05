Miguel Andujar News: Finishes homer shy of cycle

Andujar went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 10-5 win over the Giants.

Andujar saw an eight-game hitting streak end Monday, but he bounced back with his second three-hit effort of the season. While he wasn't able to complete a cycle, Andujar has shown some power with a pair of homers over his last six games. He's been pretty good overall this season, batting .322 with an .869 OPS, two homers, 10 RBI, nine runs scored, seven doubles, two triples and a stolen base over 25 contests. There should be room for Andujar in the lineup as long as his bat stays hot.