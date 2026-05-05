Miguel Andujar headshot

Miguel Andujar News: Finishes homer shy of cycle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Andujar went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 10-5 win over the Giants.

Andujar saw an eight-game hitting streak end Monday, but he bounced back with his second three-hit effort of the season. While he wasn't able to complete a cycle, Andujar has shown some power with a pair of homers over his last six games. He's been pretty good overall this season, batting .322 with an .869 OPS, two homers, 10 RBI, nine runs scored, seven doubles, two triples and a stolen base over 25 contests. There should be room for Andujar in the lineup as long as his bat stays hot.

Miguel Andujar
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miguel Andujar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miguel Andujar See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
23 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
24 days ago