Miguel Andujar News: Goes yard in win
Andujar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.
Andujar has hit safely in his last eight games, going 10-for-31 (.323) in that span, which includes both of his homers this season. The 31-year-old is picking up fairly steady time as the designated hitter, though he's also picked up two games at third base and one at first base this season. Through 83 plate appearances, Andujar is batting .316 with an .843 OPS, two homers, nine RBI, eight runs scored and one stolen base. Andujar's primary competition for playing time is Gavin Sheets, though the former has momentum on his side for now.
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