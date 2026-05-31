Miguel Andujar headshot

Miguel Andujar News: Handed day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Andujar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Andujar will check out of the lineup for the first time since May 9, ending a streak of 18 consecutive starts. Signed to a modest one-year, $4 million contract in February, Andujar has emerged as a key part of the San Diego lineup this season, with his 107 wRC+ placing him third on the team among players with at least 100 plate appearances.

Miguel Andujar
San Diego Padres
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