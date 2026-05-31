Miguel Andujar News: Handed day off
Andujar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Andujar will check out of the lineup for the first time since May 9, ending a streak of 18 consecutive starts. Signed to a modest one-year, $4 million contract in February, Andujar has emerged as a key part of the San Diego lineup this season, with his 107 wRC+ placing him third on the team among players with at least 100 plate appearances.
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