Miguel Andujar headshot

Miguel Andujar News: Heading to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Andujar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

After occupying the designated-hitter spot in the previous two games, Andujar will cede those duties to Nick Castellanos in the series finale. The two players are continuing to form a timeshare at DH, with Andujar (.782 OPS in 40 plate appearances) having thus far outperformed Castellanos (.617 OPS in 34 plate appearances).

Miguel Andujar
San Diego Padres
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