Miguel Andujar News: Idle Tuesday
Andujar isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.
Andujar has hit safely in each of his last four starts but will grab a seat on the bench to begin Tuesday's contest. Gavin Sheets will work as San Diego's designated hitter instead, and Ty France will get the nod at first base.
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