Miguel Andujar headshot

Miguel Andujar News: Idle Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Andujar isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

Andujar has hit safely in each of his last four starts but will grab a seat on the bench to begin Tuesday's contest. Gavin Sheets will work as San Diego's designated hitter instead, and Ty France will get the nod at first base.

Miguel Andujar
San Diego Padres
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