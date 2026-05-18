Miguel Andujar headshot

Miguel Andujar News: Lifts key solo homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Andujar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 1-0 win over the Dodgers.

Andujar provided the lone offense in Monday's pitcher's duel, blasting a solo homer off Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the first inning. While San Diego's stars have struggled at the plate, Andujar has been one of the club's most effective contributors, particularly of late during an active seven-game hitting streak in which he has posted two homers, five RBI, five runs and a 1.035 OPS. Overall, the 31-year-old is slashing .298/.319/.504 with 17 extra-base hits (four homers), 15 RBI, 14 runs and a stolen base across 135 plate appearances.

Miguel Andujar
San Diego Padres
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