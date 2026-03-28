Miguel Andujar News: Moving to bench Saturday
Andujar isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers.
After going 1-for-7 with an RBI and a walk through the first two games of the year, Andujar will get a breather during the series finale. Nick Castellanos will fill in as the Padres' designated hitter and bat eighth.
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