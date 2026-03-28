Miguel Andujar headshot

Miguel Andujar News: Moving to bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Andujar isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers.

After going 1-for-7 with an RBI and a walk through the first two games of the year, Andujar will get a breather during the series finale. Nick Castellanos will fill in as the Padres' designated hitter and bat eighth.

Miguel Andujar
San Diego Padres
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