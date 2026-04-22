Miguel Andujar headshot

Miguel Andujar News: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Andujar is not in the Padres' starting lineup against the Rockies on Wednesday.

Andujar has been making good contact at the plate to open the season, with the 31-year-old slashing .308/.345/.423 with one steal and two RBI over 55 plate appearances. He'll be on the bench for the start of Wednesday's contest, with Gavin Sheets serving as the designated hitter and Nick Castellanos filling in at first base.

Miguel Andujar
San Diego Padres
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