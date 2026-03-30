Miguel Andujar News: Out of lineup againt right-hander
Andujar is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.
Andujar started at designated hitter in each of the first two games of the season versus lefties. However, he's now sat two straight against righties in favor of Nick Castellanos. It's too soon to know how exactly the playing time between the two players will shake out, but early indications are that Castellanos is the preferred guy against right-handed pitching.
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