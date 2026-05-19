Miguel Andujar headshot

Miguel Andujar News: Pops another homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Andujar went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Andujar is up to five homers this season, three of which he's hit during his eight-game hitting streak. In that span, he's gone 11-for-32 (.344) with seven RBI and six runs scored. The 31-year-old has made himself a key part of the Padres' lineup this season, batting .299 with an .846 OPS, 17 RBI, 15 runs scored, one stolen bases, 11 doubles and two triples through 139 plate appearances. He's batted second in each of the last three contests as San Diego attempts to capitalize on his hot bat higher in the order.

Miguel Andujar
San Diego Padres
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