Miguel Andujar headshot

Miguel Andujar News: Records three hits in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Andujar went 3-for-5 with a double and run scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox.

Andujar got the start at designated hitter and hit third against lefty Connelly Early and was the only Padres player to record multiple hits Saturday. He doubled in the third inning and later scored on a Freddy Fermin double. Andujar is now slashing .300/.333/.450 with three extra-base hits, two RBI and two runs scored across 21 trips to the plate this season. With left-hander Ranger Suarez starting for the Red Sox on Sunday, Andujar should be in the lineup.

Miguel Andujar
San Diego Padres
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