Miguel Andujar headshot

Miguel Andujar News: Riding pine Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Andujar isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus Seattle.

Andujar owns a .967 OPS across 27 plate appearances since April 1, but he'll now retreat to the bench for a second consecutive game. His absence will put Gavin Sheets in the DH spot while Ty France starts at first base.

Miguel Andujar
San Diego Padres
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