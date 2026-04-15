Miguel Andujar headshot

Miguel Andujar News: Sitting again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Andujar is not in the Padres' starting lineup against the Mariners on Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Andujar will ride the bench for a third consecutive game despite posting a .967 OPS with one steal, three doubles and four runs scored across eight games since April 3. Gavin Sheets will serve as the Padres' designated hitter while Ty France starts at first base.

Miguel Andujar
San Diego Padres
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