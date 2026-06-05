Miguel Andujar headshot

Miguel Andujar News: Sitting down Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Andujar isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.

Andujar will grab a seat to begin the series after going 3-for-12 during San Diego's three-game set against the Phillies. Gavin Sheets will move into the DH role while Andujar sits, giving Ty France a start at first base.

Miguel Andujar
San Diego Padres
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