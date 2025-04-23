Miguel Andujar News: Swats second homer

Andujar went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Rangers.

The two squads combined for eight homers on the night, and Andujar got the barrage started by lofting a Patrick Corbin slider over the fence in left field in the second inning. Andujar's had a tremendous start to the season, slashing .319/.360/.435 with two homers, eight runs and nine RBI in 19 games, but that may not be enough to hang onto an everyday job once top prospect Nick Kurtz makes his debut, as Brent Rooker and Tyler Soderstrom will both see action in left field to accommodate the rookie.