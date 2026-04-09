Miguel Andujar headshot

Miguel Andujar News: Taking seat Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Andujar isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Colorado.

Andujar has gone 7-for-17 during the five games he's played since the start of April, but the Padres will keep him on the bench to begin Thursday's contest. Nick Castellanos will start as the designated hitter and bat seventh.

Miguel Andujar
San Diego Padres
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