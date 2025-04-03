Fantasy Baseball
Miguel Bleis headshot

Miguel Bleis Injury: Sidelined with quad injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Bleis is sidelined to start the season at High-A Greenville with a minor quadriceps injury, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

Bleis will open the year on the 7-day injured list, but it sounds like he'll be active in weeks, not months. Injuries have impacted Bleis' development thus far, as 2024 was his first year playing over 50 games in a season, and he has yet to play 100 games in a season. The toolsy outfielder hit .190 (.219 BABIP) with seven home runs and 22 steals in 52 games at High-A last year.

Miguel Bleis
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
