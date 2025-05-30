Miguel Castro Injury: Moves to injured list

The White Sox placed Castro on the 15-day injured list Friday due to a torn patellar tendon in his right knee.

Castro suffered the injury during Wednesday's game against the Mets and is set to miss the rest of the season, and it's unclear if he'll be ready for the start of the 2026 campaign. The right-hander will likely be shifted to the 60-day IL once Chicago needs an opening on the 40-man roster.