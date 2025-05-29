Miguel Castro Injury: Suffered season ending injury
Castro is out for the season with a right knee injury, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Castro injured his right knee as he slipped while trying to cover first base against the Mets on Wednesday. He had to be removed from the game as he was helped off the field by trainers, but the injury was tabbed as soreness initially. The specifics of the injury are yet to be disclosed, but the severity is certainly not good.
