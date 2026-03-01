Miguel Castro News: Continuing career in Mexico
Castro (knee) signed a contract Feb. 13 with Mexican League club Leones de Yucatan.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post previously reported Jan. 15 that Castro had agreed to a minor-league contract with the Angels, but the veteran right-hander never reported to spring training after the deal evidently fell through. The 31-year-old will instead head south of the border to continue his playing career after he most recently spent the 2025 season as a member of the White Sox, with whom he posted a 7.50 ERA and 1.67 WHIP in six innings over his six relief appearances. Castro missed the final four months of last season while recovering from a torn patellar tendon in his right knee, but he's presumably healthy now.
Miguel Castro
Free Agent
