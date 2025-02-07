Fantasy Baseball
Miguel Del Pozo

Miguel Del Pozo News: Signs with San Francisco as NRI

RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

The Giants re-signed Del Pozo to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Del Pozo inked a minor-league deal with the Giants last June as he continued his rehab from Tommy John surgery but never pitched in a game in 2024. He appears healthy now and will look to return to the majors for the first time since 2021, although an initial assignment is Triple-A Sacramento is likely.

Miguel Del Pozo
San Francisco Giants
