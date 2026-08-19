Miguel Mendez News: Activated, sent to Double-A

Mendez was reinstated from High-A Eugene's 7-day injured list Tuesday and assigned to Double-A Richmond.

Mendez had resided on the 7-day injured list at Double-A San Antonio in the Padres organization before he was dealt to the Giants on Aug. 3 as part of the deal that sent lefty Robbie Ray to San Francisco. Prior to being traded, Mendez had already made one rehab start with the Padres' High-A affiliate, and he made another 2.1-inning appearance with the Giants' California League affiliate in San Jose last weekend before getting cleared to move up to Double-A. Mendez possesses a spot on the Giants' 40-man roster, but he's not under consideration to make his big-league debut in 2026.