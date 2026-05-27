Miguel Rodriguez News: Ready to go after ankle surgery

Single-A Delmarva reinstated Rodriguez from its 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Rodriguez missed the final five months of the 2025 season and the start of the current campaign while completing his recovery from left ankle surgery, but he'll be ready to make his 2026 debut for Delmarva after completing a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. Over eight games in the FCL, the 20-year-old catcher slashed .192/.276/.308 with a 3:1 BB:K in 29 plate appearances.