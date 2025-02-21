Fantasy Baseball
Miguel Rojas headshot

Miguel Rojas News: Cactus League debut Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Rojas (sports hernia) will start at third base and bat sixth versus the Cubs on Friday in his Cactus League debut, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Rojas underwent sports hernia surgery early in the offseason and developed an infection that extended his recovery timeline a bit. While he was slightly behind other Dodgers position players at the start of camp, it appears he's now all caught up. Rojas is projected as a reserve infielder for the Dodgers this season.

