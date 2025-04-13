Fantasy Baseball
Miguel Rojas

Miguel Rojas News: Drawing rare start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Rojas will start at second base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Cubs.

With Andy Pages getting the day off and Tommy Edman filling in as the Dodgers' starting center fielder, Rojas will draw into the lineup for the ninth time in 17 games on the season, covering Edman's usual spot at the keystone. Three of Rojas' starts came during the first three games of the season when Mookie Betts was battling an illness, but Rojas' playing time will likely be more sporadic now that Los Angeles is at full strength in both the infield and outfield.

