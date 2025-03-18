Miguel Rojas News: Fills in for Betts in opener

Rojas started at shortstop and went 1-for-4 with a base hit in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Cubs in Tokyo.

Rojas is expected to fill a utility role this season, but he was included in the Opening Day lineup as a replacement for Mookie Betts (illness), who was sent back to the United States after struggling to bounce back from a bout with flu-like symptoms, which caused him to drop around 15 pounds. According to David Brandt of the Associated Press, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that he plans to have Rojas start at shortstop in both games in Tokyo, so expect the 36-year-old to remain in the lineup Wednesday. The Dodgers are anticipating that Betts will be ready to play in their domestic season opener March 27 versus the Tigers.