Miguel Rojas News: Option to start at 2B to begin season

Rojas, Hyeseong Kim and Alex Freeland were mentioned by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts as candidates to begin the campaign as the starter at second base with Tommy Edman (ankle) likely to be placed on the injured list, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Rojas re-signed with Los Angeles in December ahead of what he has stated will be his final season in the majors. The veteran infielder provided steady but unspectacular offense last season, slashing .262/.318/.397 with seven home runs, 27 RBI and five stolen bases over 317 regular-season plate appearances. Beyond that, though, he provided excellent defense and staked his place in Dodgers lore with his game-tying solo homer in the bottom of the ninth inning during Game 7 of the World Series. Among the trio mentioned by Roberts, Rojas has the lowest offensive upside, but he could still win the starting second-base job until Edman returns if the team favors his defense and veteran presence (especially if Kim and Freeland fail to impress during the spring slate).