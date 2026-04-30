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Miguel Rojas News: Return in 2027 not ruled out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Rojas will consider continuing his playing career in 2027, but only if the Dodgers win the World Series this season, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Rojas has said previously that the 2026 season would be his last, but he's leaving the door cracked open in the event the Dodgers are going for a four-peat next season. The 37-year-old is still capable and is off to a strong start in 2026, slashing .341/.375/.477 with one home run and a 3:7 BB:K.

Miguel Rojas
Los Angeles Dodgers
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